Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco F4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco F4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (957K versus 434K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1309 and 775 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Poco F4 GT

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 121 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro +1%
86.8%
Poco F4 GT
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2023
Poco F4 GT +80%
3637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
434353
Poco F4 GT +121%
957932
CPU 112874 215062
GPU 135821 419596
Memory 76638 157599
UX 107168 162410
Total score 434353 957932
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2256
Poco F4 GT +314%
9333
Stability 99% 50%
Graphics test 13 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 2256 9333
PCMark 3.0 score 11797 12998
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:14 hr
Watching video - 11:39 hr
Gaming - 04:15 hr
Standby - 75 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Poco X4 GT
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Note 12 Pro Plus
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Note 12 Explorer Edition
6. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Xiaomi 12
9. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Oppo Find X5 Pro
10. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or X4 GT
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish