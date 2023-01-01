Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.