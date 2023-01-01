Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Redmi 10 2022 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Redmi 10 2022

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
VS
56 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 212K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 22.5W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi 10 2022 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Redmi 10 2022

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro +117%
461903
Redmi 10 2022
212883
CPU 123955 68004
GPU 129623 37945
Memory 82848 40066
UX 125548 67469
Total score 461903 212883
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C -
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2257 711
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8806 7033
Video editing 7211 5581
Photo editing 23106 18503
Data manipulation 10182 6089
Writing score 13709 8243
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 59 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr -
Watching video 14:19 hr -
Gaming 05:35 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

