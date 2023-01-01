Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs K50 Ultra VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 434K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro 86.8% Redmi K50 Ultra 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 August 2022 Release date January 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra is definitely a better buy.