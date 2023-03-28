Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on March 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 412K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 412K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1216 and 707 points

72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1216 and 707 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Price Motorola Moto G73 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate - No Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Turbo +4% 88.9% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is definitely a better buy.