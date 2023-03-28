Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on March 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 480K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate - No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Galaxy A34 5G 1018 nits

Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Turbo +5% 88.9% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size - 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (49% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:15 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 05:54 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Galaxy A34 5G 38:45 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is definitely a better buy.