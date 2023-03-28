Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12 Турбо
VS
Самсунг Галакси А34 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on March 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 480K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1217 and 787 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Turbo
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2910 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 580 MHz 800 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Turbo +99%
955480
Galaxy A34 5G
480683
CPU 246704 129705
GPU 352464 137609
Memory 176323 83375
UX 171430 125604
Total score 955480 480683
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 38 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:15 hr
Watching video - 17:29 hr
Gaming - 05:54 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
