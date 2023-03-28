Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on March 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.