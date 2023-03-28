Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo vs Poco X4 GT VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on March 28, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences
An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Optical image stabilization

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 832K)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1216 and 920 points

Weighs 19 grams less

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate - No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 650 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 97.9% PWM - 51540 Hz Response time - 24 ms Contrast - 1573:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Poco X4 GT 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Turbo +4% 88.9% Poco X4 GT 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:12 hr Watching video - 12:36 hr Gaming - 05:41 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.45 Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 Turbo n/a Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 June 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.