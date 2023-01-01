Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 377K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 377K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 884 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 +2% 85% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:03 hr Watching video - 16:44 hr Gaming - 06:15 hr Standby - 91 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 140 Video quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 111 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 May 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.