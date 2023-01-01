Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (942K versus 377K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (942K versus 377K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 100W

Supports wireless charging up to 100W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 93% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 965 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Honor Magic 4 Pro +9% 93%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (100 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:33 hr Watching video - 11:47 hr Gaming - 06:16 hr Standby - 68 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.5 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 138 Video quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 109 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 February 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.