Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Honor X7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X7

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Хуавей Хонор X7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Huawei Honor X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 247K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Honor X7

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 167.59 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.19 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Huawei Honor X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +59%
605
Honor X7
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +16%
1891
Honor X7
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +54%
380163
Honor X7
247432
CPU 114577 83118
GPU 91664 37867
Memory 64821 69086
UX 106590 57097
Total score 380163 247432
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 +134%
1039
Honor X7
444
PCMark 3.0 score 8395 7866
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Note 12
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 12
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Note 12
5. Oppo Realme 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor X7
7. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Huawei Honor X7
8. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Huawei Honor X7
9. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor X7
10. Huawei Nova Y70 vs Honor X7
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish