Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 247K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
|167.59 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|77.19 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|-
|1114 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +59%
605
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +16%
1891
1634
|CPU
|114577
|83118
|GPU
|91664
|37867
|Memory
|64821
|69086
|UX
|106590
|57097
|Total score
|380163
|247432
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8395
|7866
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Magic UI 4.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.
