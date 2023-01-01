Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Honor X8 (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Хуавей Хонор X8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 270K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Honor X8 (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 622:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +40%
380163
Honor X8 (2022)
270696
CPU 114577 80229
GPU 91664 50294
Memory 64821 67968
UX 106590 71303
Total score 380163 270696
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1039 445
PCMark 3.0 score 8395 7583
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Note 12
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 12
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Note 12
5. Oppo Realme 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
8. Huawei Honor 50 Lite or X8 (2022)
9. Huawei Honor X9 or X8 (2022)
10. Huawei Honor X7 or X8 (2022)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish