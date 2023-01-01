Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X8 (2022) VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 270K)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 270K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 97.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 622:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor X8 (2022) 469 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Honor X8 (2022) +5% 89.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Honor X8 (2022) 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date January 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.