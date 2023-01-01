Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X8a

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Хуавей Хонор Х8а
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Huawei Honor X8a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 605 and 372 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12
85%
Honor X8a +5%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +63%
605
Honor X8a
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +45%
1891
Honor X8a
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +94%
380163
Honor X8a
196189
CPU 114577 46297
GPU 91664 51592
Memory 64821 36222
UX 106590 60914
Total score 380163 196189
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8395 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12
2. Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12
3. Redmi Note 11 and Honor X8a
4. Honor X7 and Honor X8a
5. Honor X9a and Honor X8a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish