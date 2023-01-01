Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Huawei Honor X8a VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Huawei Honor X8a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display -

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Honor X8a +5% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.