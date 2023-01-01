Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 375K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Nord 2T
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12
85%
Nord 2T +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12
619
Nord 2T +32%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12
1922
Nord 2T +46%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
375373
Nord 2T +81%
679000
CPU 114577 177715
GPU 91664 247492
Memory 64821 121942
UX 106590 135961
Total score 375373 679000
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
1039
Nord 2T +344%
4616
Max surface temperature - 47.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1039 4616
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12
8395
Nord 2T +17%
9841
Web score 6324 7292
Video editing 4465 5386
Photo editing 19316 19456
Data manipulation 7200 8930
Writing score 10889 13905
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A23
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Realme 10
4. OnePlus Nord 2T and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. OnePlus Nord 2T and Google Pixel 6a
6. OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus Nord 2T and CE 2 5G
8. OnePlus Nord 2T and Motorola Edge 30
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish