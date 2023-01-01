Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 15 grams less

Weighs 15 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 624 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.4% PWM - 354 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Nord CE 2 5G 600 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Nord CE 2 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Nord CE 2 5G 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.