Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 377K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 377K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 604 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1553:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 564 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 +1% 85% Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:13 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 April 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.