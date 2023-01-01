Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 619 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1200 nits 550 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Nord CE 3 Lite +2% 87.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:11 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.