Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 377K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Reno 8 636 nits

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 +1% 85% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:16 hr Watching video - 14:57 hr Gaming - 06:13 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 n/a Reno 8 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 May 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.