Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Oppo Reno 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 606 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Reno 8
636 nits

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +1%
85%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock - 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12
606
Reno 8 +56%
944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12
1903
Reno 8 +42%
2695
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
377931
Reno 8 +82%
689611
CPU 114577 165133
GPU 91664 249793
Memory 64821 133728
UX 106590 135877
Total score 377931 689611
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
1036
Reno 8 +345%
4612
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1036 4612
PCMark 3.0 score 7368 9561
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.

