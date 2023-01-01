Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Pova 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Tecno Pova 4

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Текно Пова 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Tecno Pova 4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 54% higher pixel density (395 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 604 and 557 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Pova 4

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 257 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12
85%
Pova 4
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Tecno Pova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +8%
604
Pova 4
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +3%
1898
Pova 4
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
377878
Pova 4 +1%
381109
CPU 114577 105314
GPU 91664 86947
Memory 64821 89367
UX 106590 98193
Total score 377878 381109
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
1035
Pova 4 +21%
1252
PCMark 3.0 score 7368 10283
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date January 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
