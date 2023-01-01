Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Tecno Pova 4 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Tecno Pova 4 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 54% higher pixel density (395 vs 257 PPI)

54% higher pixel density (395 vs 257 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Weighs 25 grams less

Weighs 25 grams less 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 604 and 557 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 604 and 557 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price Tecno Pova 4 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 257 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display -

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Pova 4 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.