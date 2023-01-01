Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Vivo T1 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Vivo T1 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 180.3 g (6.36 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% T1 5G +1% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 February 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 5G.