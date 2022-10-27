Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.