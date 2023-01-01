Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Poco X3 NFC VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Weighs 27 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Ability to record video in 4K resolution

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 35.4 ms Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 85% Poco X3 NFC 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:49 hr Watching video - 13:01 hr Gaming - 05:42 hr Standby - 119 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 35:34 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution - 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 107 Video quality Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 98 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2023 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.