Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.