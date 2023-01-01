Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Redmi 10C

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 12
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10С
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 247K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Redmi 10C
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +4%
85%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +66%
619
Redmi 10C
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +20%
1922
Redmi 10C
1602
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 +51%
375373
Redmi 10C
247798
CPU 114577 84253
GPU 91664 37215
Memory 64821 67134
UX 106590 60881
Total score 375373 247798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 +135%
1039
Redmi 10C
442
Max surface temperature - 40.6 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1039 442
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 12 +27%
8395
Redmi 10C
6622
Web score 6324 5890
Video editing 4465 3680
Photo editing 19316 12596
Data manipulation 7200 5753
Writing score 10889 7407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
n/a
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

