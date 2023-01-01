Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Redmi 10C VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Xiaomi Redmi 10C Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI) 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 247K)

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 247K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price Xiaomi Redmi 10C Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.71 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9 PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 93% PWM - Not detected Response time - 27 ms Contrast - 1217:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 n/a Redmi 10C 475 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 +4% 85% Redmi 10C 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution - 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 n/a Redmi 10C 79.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 March 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.