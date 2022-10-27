Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.