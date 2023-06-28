Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R vs Infinix Note 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 868 and 551 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 18W)
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
62*
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +58%
868
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +39%
2476
1779
|CPU
|-
|103918
|GPU
|-
|85824
|Memory
|-
|88042
|UX
|-
|108028
|Total score
|-
|382639
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1252
|Web score
|-
|9412
|Video editing
|-
|6397
|Photo editing
|-
|26025
|Data manipulation
|-
|6590
|Writing score
|-
|13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30.
