Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12R vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R vs Infinix Note 30

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
VS
62 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
Infinix Note 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 868 and 551 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 18W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12R
vs
Note 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12R
n/a
Note 30
605 nits

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12R +1%
85.1%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +58%
868
Note 30
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +39%
2476
Note 30
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12R
n/a
Note 30
382639
CPU - 103918
GPU - 85824
Memory - 88042
UX - 108028
Total score - 382639
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1252
Web score - 9412
Video editing - 6397
Photo editing - 26025
Data manipulation - 6590
Writing score - 13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:22 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12R
n/a
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 12R vs Redmi Note 12S
2. Redmi Note 12R vs Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Redmi Note 12R vs Galaxy A24 4G
4. Redmi Note 12R vs Redmi Note 12
5. Redmi Note 12R vs Moto G23
6. Note 30 vs Realme 10
7. Note 30 vs Note 30 Pro
8. Note 30 vs Redmi Note 12
9. Note 30 vs Note 12
10. Note 30 vs Realme 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский