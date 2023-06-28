Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R vs Motorola Moto G23
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 868 and 364 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
21
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
62*
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
77*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1111:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|184.25 g (6.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +138%
868
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +84%
2476
1349
|CPU
|-
|68083
|GPU
|-
|56430
|Memory
|-
|48906
|UX
|-
|76476
|Total score
|-
|249633
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|746
|Web score
|-
|7237
|Video editing
|-
|6186
|Photo editing
|-
|19227
|Data manipulation
|-
|5438
|Writing score
|-
|9377
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1