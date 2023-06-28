Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12R vs Moto G23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 868 and 364 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Motorola Moto G23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12R
vs
Moto G23

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12R
n/a
Moto G23
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 184.25 g (6.5 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12R +1%
85.1%
Moto G23
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +138%
868
Moto G23
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +84%
2476
Moto G23
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 68083
GPU - 56430
Memory - 48906
UX - 76476
Total score - 249633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 746
Web score - 7237
Video editing - 6186
Photo editing - 19227
Data manipulation - 5438
Writing score - 9377
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12R
n/a
Moto G23
77.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 January 2023
Release date June 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is definitely a better buy.

