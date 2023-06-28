Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12R vs Galaxy A24 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
VS
61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 868 and 559 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12R
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.79 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12R +3%
85.1%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +38%
2476
Galaxy A24 4G
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 103750
GPU - 84782
Memory - 76824
UX - 93483
Total score - 355355
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1235
Web score - 8027
Video editing - 5566
Photo editing - 15535
Data manipulation - 7389
Writing score - 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:01 hr
Watching video - 16:27 hr
Gaming - 07:09 hr
Standby - 155 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2023 April 2023
Release date June 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
9. Infinix Note 30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
10. Motorola Moto G23 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский