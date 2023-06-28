Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12R vs Camon 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 874 and 567 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Tecno Camon 20 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12R
vs
Camon 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.79 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12R
85.1%
Camon 20 Pro +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and Tecno Camon 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12R +35%
2498
Camon 20 Pro
1847
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score - 9347
Video editing - 6454
Photo editing - 25852
Data manipulation - 6600
Writing score - 13017
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Pro. But if the performance, gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
