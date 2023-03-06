Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12S vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S vs Samsung Galaxy A14

62 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 146K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 596 and 349 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12S
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12S +5%
84.5%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12S +71%
596
Galaxy A14
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12S +37%
1779
Galaxy A14
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12S +146%
361359
Galaxy A14
146888
CPU 99308 40093
GPU 84660 24567
Memory 73579 38370
UX 105407 45318
Total score 361359 146888
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 715
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5220
Video editing - 4028
Photo editing - 9686
Data manipulation - 5191
Writing score - 8119
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 20 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
