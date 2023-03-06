Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12S vs Poco F5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S vs Poco F5

62 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
VS
79 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
Xiaomi Poco F5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 361K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Poco F5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12S
vs
Poco F5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12S
n/a
Poco F5
955 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12S
84.5%
Poco F5 +5%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Xiaomi Poco F5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Max clock 2050 MHz 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 725
GPU clock 950 MHz 580 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12S
596
Poco F5 +103%
1210
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12S
1779
Poco F5 +120%
3914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12S
361359
Poco F5 +161%
944625
CPU 99308 249409
GPU 84660 354940
Memory 73579 176027
UX 105407 165113
Total score 361359 944625
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:11 hr
Watching video - 16:29 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12S
n/a
Poco F5
34:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date April 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
