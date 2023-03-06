Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S vs Poco F5
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 361K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
|Max clock
|2050 MHz
|2910 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 725
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|580 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
596
Poco F5 +103%
1210
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
Poco F5 +120%
3914
|CPU
|99308
|249409
|GPU
|84660
|354940
|Memory
|73579
|176027
|UX
|105407
|165113
|Total score
|361359
|944625
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|0:47 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.
