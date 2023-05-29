Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco F5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco F5

77 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
VS
79 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
Xiaomi Poco F5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (948K versus 842K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1222 and 998 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Poco F5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12T Pro
vs
Poco F5

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12T Pro
85.1%
Poco F5 +4%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Xiaomi Poco F5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Max clock 3100 MHz 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 725
GPU clock 950 MHz 580 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12T Pro
998
Poco F5 +22%
1222
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12T Pro +2%
4035
Poco F5
3964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12T Pro
842816
Poco F5 +13%
948281
CPU - 249409
GPU - 354940
Memory - 176027
UX - 165113
Total score 842816 948281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12T Pro
6102
Poco F5 +23%
7531
Stability 55% 84%
Graphics test 36 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 6102 7531
Web score 11290 -
Video editing 8073 -
Photo editing 24638 -
Data manipulation 12272 -
Writing score 18715 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (107th and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:11 hr
Watching video - 16:29 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F5
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Poco F5
3. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F5
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 and Xiaomi Poco F5
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
9. Apple iPhone 13 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский