Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco X4 GT

77 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
VS
72 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 921 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Poco X4 GT crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12T Pro
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 51540 Hz
Response time - 24 ms
Contrast - 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max clock 3100 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 950 MHz 860 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12T Pro +2%
842816
Poco X4 GT
827938
CPU - 204200
GPU - 310035
Memory - 141217
UX - 164544
Total score 842816 827938
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 38.8 °C
Stability 55% 62%
Graphics test 36 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 6102 5845
Web score 11290 11234
Video editing 8073 6848
Photo editing 24638 24142
Data manipulation 12272 10493
Writing score 18715 18116
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5080 mAh 5080 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:12 hr
Watching video - 12:36 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2022
Release date June 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro. It has a better display, camera, gaming, and battery life.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
