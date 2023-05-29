Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco X4 GT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
- The phone is 11-months newer
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 921 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.9%
|PWM
|-
|51540 Hz
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1573:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|860 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1442 GFLOPS
|~1309 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4035
3743
|CPU
|-
|204200
|GPU
|-
|310035
|Memory
|-
|141217
|UX
|-
|164544
|Total score
|842816
|827938
|Max surface temperature
|-
|38.8 °C
|Stability
|55%
|62%
|Graphics test
|36 FPS
|35 FPS
|Graphics score
|6102
|5845
|Web score
|11290
|11234
|Video editing
|8073
|6848
|Photo editing
|24638
|24142
|Data manipulation
|12272
|10493
|Writing score
|18715
|18116
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (107th and 117th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5080 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:12 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:36 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|June 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro. It has a better display, camera, gaming, and battery life.
