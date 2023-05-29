Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco X5 Pro

77 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
VS
68 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (842K versus 535K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 787 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Poco X5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12T Pro
vs
Poco X5 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 3100 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12T Pro +58%
842816
Poco X5 Pro
535120
CPU - 161119
GPU - 158897
Memory - 91172
UX - 123577
Total score 842816 535120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.4 °C
Stability 55% 99%
Graphics test 36 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 6102 2439
Web score 11290 9564
Video editing 8073 7023
Photo editing 24638 24461
Data manipulation 12272 9941
Writing score 18715 14559
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:22 hr
Watching video - 15:23 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 90 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date June 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
