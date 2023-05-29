Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro vs Poco X5 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (842K versus 535K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 787 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|86.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1442 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12T Pro +27%
998
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12T Pro +37%
4035
2937
|CPU
|-
|161119
|GPU
|-
|158897
|Memory
|-
|91172
|UX
|-
|123577
|Total score
|842816
|535120
|Max surface temperature
|-
|36.4 °C
|Stability
|55%
|99%
|Graphics test
|36 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|6102
|2439
|Web score
|11290
|9564
|Video editing
|8073
|7023
|Photo editing
|24638
|24461
|Data manipulation
|12272
|9941
|Writing score
|18715
|14559
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|-
|31 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:23 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|-
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1