Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro and Note 12 Pro 5G crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities