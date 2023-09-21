Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 18W)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1430 and 1134 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus +10%
89.7%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU shading units - 672
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus +2%
760778
Pixel 7a
743394
CPU 238522 232766
GPU 182820 187707
Memory 164843 160960
UX 181525 162802
Total score 760778 743394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 50.8 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6343
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7662
Video editing - 6390
Photo editing - 19572
Data manipulation - 10210
Writing score - 15268
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:05 hr
Watching video - 15:28 hr
Gaming - 05:16 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.6 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date October 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. But if the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

