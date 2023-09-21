Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Huawei Nova 11 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 575K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1134 and 1027 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
- Weighs 16.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204.5 g (7.21 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Adreno 642
|GPU shading units
|-
|768
|GPU clock
|-
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~844 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1134
1027
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11 Pro +9%
2944
|CPU
|238522
|187221
|GPU
|182820
|137987
|Memory
|164843
|125280
|UX
|181525
|128408
|Total score
|760778
|575089
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|EMUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|-
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|52 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, gaming, battery life, software, and design.
