Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
Huawei Nova 11 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 575K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1134 and 1027 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Huawei Nova 11 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
Nova 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 446 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Huawei Nova 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Adreno 642
GPU shading units - 768
GPU clock - 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~844 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus +32%
760778
Nova 11 Pro
575089
CPU 238522 187221
GPU 182820 137987
Memory 164843 125280
UX 181525 128408
Total score 760778 575089
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM MIUI 14 EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.2
Focal length - 52 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 April 2023
Release date October 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, gaming, battery life, software, and design.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
