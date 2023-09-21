Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

72 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
VS
77 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1873 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1225K versus 606K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2178 and 1008 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.15 mm (6.34 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 710 Apple A15 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock - 1338 MHz
FLOPS - ~1712.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 13 Pro
1008
iPhone 13 +116%
2178
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 13 Pro
2924
iPhone 13 +75%
5116
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro
606420
iPhone 13 +102%
1225180
CPU 190326 279447
GPU 118222 395073
Memory 158281 190761
UX 140685 363150
Total score 606420 1225180
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 45.7 °C
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8702
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:23 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2023 September 2021
Release date September 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone XS
7. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone X
10. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский