Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1216K versus 606K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 67W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1673 and 1008 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and OnePlus 11R crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro
vs
OnePlus 11R

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 446 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.15 mm (6.34 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 710 Adreno 730
GPU shading units - 1536
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~2764.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro
606420
OnePlus 11R +101%
1216677
CPU 190326 360389
GPU 118222 486104
Memory 158281 172389
UX 140685 206809
Total score 606420 1216677
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 62 FPS
Graphics score - 10502
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (30% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2023 February 2023
Release date September 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

