Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1216K versus 606K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 67W)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1673 and 1008 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
80
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.15 mm (6.34 inches)
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 710
|Adreno 730
|GPU shading units
|-
|1536
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2764.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1008
OnePlus 11R +66%
1673
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2924
OnePlus 11R +45%
4237
|CPU
|190326
|360389
|GPU
|118222
|486104
|Memory
|158281
|172389
|UX
|140685
|206809
|Total score
|606420
|1216677
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10502
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (30% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|0:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.
