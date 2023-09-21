Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 vs Moto G54 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 vs Motorola Moto G54 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G54 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 420K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 878 and 770 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Motorola Moto G54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 161.56 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 13 +4%
88.9%
Moto G54 5G
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Motorola Moto G54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU shading units 128 144
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 13
770
Moto G54 5G +14%
878
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 13
2032
Moto G54 5G +12%
2272
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13
420670
Moto G54 5G +13%
473554
CPU 122910 152357
GPU 84002 80674
Memory 101672 118068
UX 113287 123623
Total score 420670 473554
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 September 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G54 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.

