Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.