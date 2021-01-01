Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (522 against 442 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (441 vs 401 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 4X
vs
Redmi 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.9% 70.31%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 4X
442 nits
Redmi 4 Pro +18%
522 nits

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 141.3 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 4X +4%
72.9%
Redmi 4 Pro
70.31%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 700 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 4X
3062
Redmi 4 Pro +2%
3118
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 4X +1%
60502
Redmi 4 Pro
59753
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 10 MIUI 8

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4100 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 4 Pro
20:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 4 Pro
29:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 31.63 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2017 November 2016
Release date April 2017 March 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 194 USD
SAR (head) - 0.77 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

