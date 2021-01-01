Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi 4X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi 4X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 4Х
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 4Х
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 294 PPI)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (525 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.1 versus 6
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 4X
vs
Redmi 4X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.9% 70.98%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 4X
442 nits
Redmi 4X +19%
525 nits

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 4X +3%
72.9%
Redmi 4X
70.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 700 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 4X +24%
817
Redmi 4X
658
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 4X +63%
3062
Redmi 4X
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 4X +38%
60502
Redmi 4X
43699
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
ROM MIUI 10 MIUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 4X
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 4X
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 4X
19:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 31.63 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2017 February 2017
Release date April 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) - 0.583 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.5 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

