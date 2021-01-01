Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.