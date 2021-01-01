Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (506 against 442 nits)
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.9%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.7%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|55.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2308:1
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
783
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
60502
Redmi 8 +40%
84493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94723
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 10
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|3:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|113°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3648 x 2190
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|31.63 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.231 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.
