Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi 8

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
Xiaomi Redmi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (506 against 442 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 4X
vs
Redmi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 72.9% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 55.2 ms
Contrast - 2308:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 4X
442 nits
Redmi 8 +14%
506 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 4X
72.9%
Redmi 8 +12%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Xiaomi Redmi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 700 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 4X
60502
Redmi 8 +40%
84493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 10 MIUI 12
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 113°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 31.63 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 4X
n/a
Redmi 8
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2017 October 2019
Release date April 2017 October 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.231 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

