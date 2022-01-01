Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 4X vs Redmi Note 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X vs Note 11

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 4Х
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (734 against 449 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 5-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 6

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 4X
vs
Redmi Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.9% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 4X
449 nits
Redmi Note 11 +63%
734 nits

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 4X
72.9%
Redmi Note 11 +16%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 700 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 83258
GPU - 51203
Memory - 69773
UX - 73712
Total score - 277409
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 444
PCMark 3.0 score - 7188
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 10 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:52 hr
Watching video - 16:51 hr
Gaming - 06:53 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 31.63 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2017 January 2022
Release date April 2017 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (22.2%)
14 (77.8%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A13
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 10S
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish