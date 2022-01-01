Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.