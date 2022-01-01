Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X vs Note 11
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (734 against 449 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.6% more screen real estate
- The phone is 5-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 6
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.9%
|84.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1646
|CPU
|-
|83258
|GPU
|-
|51203
|Memory
|-
|69773
|UX
|-
|73712
|Total score
|-
|277409
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|444
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 10
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:52 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:51 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:53 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|31.63 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2017
|January 2022
|Release date
|April 2017
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.
