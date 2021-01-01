Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (104 vs 79 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 142K)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (645 against 544 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.4:9
PPI 403 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 38 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 2252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
544 nits
iPhone XS Max +19%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
iPhone XS Max +10%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
114677
iPhone XS Max +169%
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
142906
iPhone XS Max +177%
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +21%
13:36 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5 +5%
14:13 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5 +38%
22:16 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date February 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

