Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (104 vs 89 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (546 against 433 nits)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 129K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 5.42% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.6%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 38 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 2252:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +26%
546 nits
Honor 10 Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Honor 10 Lite +7%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 5
1327
Honor 10 Lite +15%
1522
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5
3966
Honor 10 Lite +35%
5363
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
116167
Honor 10 Lite +18%
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5 +11%
144061
Honor 10 Lite
129609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +29%
13:36 hr
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5 +27%
14:13 hr
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Honor 10 Lite +27%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Honor 10 Lite +11%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 November 2018
Release date February 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (50%)
10 (50%)
Total votes: 20

