Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Honor 20S

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (555 against 494 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 140K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.52% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +12%
555 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Honor 20S +8%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
140545
Honor 20S +21%
169672

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 2.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date February 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 5
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Note 5
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Note 5
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Note 5
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 5
6. Huawei Honor 10i and Honor 20S
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 20S
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 20S
9. Huawei Honor 20 and Honor 20S
10. Huawei P40 Lite and Honor 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish