Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Shows 8% longer battery life (104 vs 96 hours)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (546 against 423 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.32% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|84%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|38 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|2252:1
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
116167
Honor 8X +17%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5 +4%
144061
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|8 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +19%
13:36 hr
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5 +16%
14:13 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Honor 8X +45%
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.
Cast your vote
6 (40%)
9 (60%)
Total votes: 15