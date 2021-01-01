Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (555 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 140K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.68% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +23%
555 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Honor 9C +6%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
140545
Honor 9C +11%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Honor 9C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2020
Release date February 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9C is definitely a better buy.

